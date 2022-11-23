Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of OKTA opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

