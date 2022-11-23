Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Neogen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

