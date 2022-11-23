National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

National Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.06.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,794,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

