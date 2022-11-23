Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,550 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE HIW opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

