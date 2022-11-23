Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,077 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

APLE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

