Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

