MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at $36,947,228.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 668,422 shares of company stock worth $2,870,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 251,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

