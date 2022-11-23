MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $379.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 108,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,221,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

