Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Luna Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
