Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

About Luna Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 381.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

