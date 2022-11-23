Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

LVLU stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 80.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 39.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.