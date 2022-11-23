Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.64.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
LVLU opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.29.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
