Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

LOB opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.64%.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

