Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $326.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.14.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

