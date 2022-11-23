LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
LGI Homes stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
