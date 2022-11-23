LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.89.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
