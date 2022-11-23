Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 17,983 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 92,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $637,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
