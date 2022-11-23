Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of IREN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

