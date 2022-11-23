Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Integra LifeSciences

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.