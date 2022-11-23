Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 229,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

