Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.