F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile



F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

