Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

