Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.19% of Editas Medicine worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after buying an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

