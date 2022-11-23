EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,005 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.