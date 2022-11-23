DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

