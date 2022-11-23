Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

