Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

