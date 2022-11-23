Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,384 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 0.84.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

