Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

