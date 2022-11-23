Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Trading Up 3.3 %

R has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

