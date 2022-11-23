Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 28,002 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

