Cerity Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $416,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

