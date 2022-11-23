Cerity Partners LLC Has $223,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

