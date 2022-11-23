Cerity Partners LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 247,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.