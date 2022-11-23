Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,955 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $23,004,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $11,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

