California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

