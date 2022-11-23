California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Post worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Post by 14,598.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Post by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 10.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Post Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
