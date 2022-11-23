California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Post worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Post by 14,598.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Post by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 10.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

