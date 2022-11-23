California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,963 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical Company Profile

NYSE GMED opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.