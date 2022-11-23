California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 71,331 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of TEGNA worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

