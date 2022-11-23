California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,115 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of New York Times worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

