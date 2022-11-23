California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Spire worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

