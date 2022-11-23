California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

AXTA stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

