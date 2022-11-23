Busey Wealth Management Has $158.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Apple by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

