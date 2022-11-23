Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 924.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

