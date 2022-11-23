Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.