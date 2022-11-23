BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of BankUnited worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $207,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.2 %

BKU opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

