Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:BAB opened at GBX 300.40 ($3.55) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39). The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

