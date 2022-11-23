AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £118 ($139.53) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a £101 ($119.43) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £111.65 ($132.02).

AZN stock opened at £110.88 ($131.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a one year high of £115.40 ($136.46). The stock has a market cap of £171.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10,168.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.92.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

