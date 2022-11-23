Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 101,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 543,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

