Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Trust Co’s Largest Position

First National Trust Co grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.