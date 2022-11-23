Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

